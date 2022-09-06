We will come out of this stronger, Boris Johnson says

Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that Britain would come out stronger from the economic downturn, as he departed Downing Street to tender his resignation as prime minister.

"This is a tough time for the economy," he said. "This is a tough time for families up and down the country. We can and we will get through it, we will come out stronger the other side."

