Jaishankar congratulates Truss, says confident India-UK relationship will grow further

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2022 12:22 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 12:20 IST
External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday congratulated Liz Truss on being chosen to be the next prime minister of the UK and said he is confident that the India-UK relationship will grow further under her leadership.

Truss, who beat former chancellor Rishi Sunak to succeed Boris Johnson, is set to take charge as Britain's new prime minister.

Congratulating Truss on being elected as the leader of the UK Conservative Party, Jaishankar tweeted, ''Your commitment to raising India-UK cooperation to a higher level is well known. Confident that our relationship will grow further under your leadership.'' Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also congratulated Truss on Monday night after she was chosen to be the next prime minister of the UK and had expressed confidence that under her leadership, the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will be further strengthened.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

