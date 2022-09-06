Left Menu

Hungary to set up anti-corruption body in bid to unlock EU funds

Hungary will create an anti-corruption authority and a working group involving non-government organisations to oversee the spending of European Union funds, the government said in a decree in its official gazette late on Monday.

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 06-09-2022 12:50 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 12:47 IST
Hungary to set up anti-corruption body in bid to unlock EU funds
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Hungary will create an anti-corruption authority and a working group involving non-government organisations to oversee the spending of European Union funds, the government said in a decree in its official gazette late on Monday. The move by Budapest is aimed at unlocking EU funds as nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government is locked in battles with Brussels over corruption, migration, LGBTQ rights and democratic standards.

The European Commission has been withholding its approval for Hungary to draw on money meant to help lift economies from the COVID-19 pandemic, accusing Orban's government of undermining the rule of law. Hungary also faces financial penalties from the European Union over the same rule of law issues, including public tender procedures that fall short on anti-corruption safeguards.

The government will introduce a bill in parliament creating an independent anti-corruption authority by Sept. 30 and expects it to be set up by Nov. 21. The new body will step in if Hungarian authorities do not take sufficient steps to "prevent, investigate and fix cases of fraud, conflict of interest, corruption or other crimes and abuses" as European Union funds are spent, the decree said.

The government will also create an anti-corruption working group to advise the authority. Half the members of the group will be government delegates and the others will be representatives of non-governmental organisations. Orban's government has come under increased pressure in recent months to strike a deal with Brussels as the forint currency hit new lows and inflation keeps surging.

PM Orban's chief of staff said last month that Hungary will amend by the end of October several laws criticised by the European Commission if an agreement on financial aid is reached with the EU executive. Gergely Gulyas also said Hungary would create a "stricter than ever" and most transparent system for overseeing the use of EU funds and procurement contracts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant bacteria

Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant ...

 United States
2
Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organs

Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organ...

 United States
3
UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

 United Kingdom
4
Madrassa teacher arrested for allegedly sodomizing a minor

Madrassa teacher arrested for allegedly sodomizing a minor

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022