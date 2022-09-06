Assam govt declares 'garden holiday' on Karam Puja

The Assam government declared a 'garden' holiday on Tuesday in the tea gardens of the state on the occasion of Karam Puja of the tea tribes and adivasis on Tuesday.

The state government in its order said the holiday will be applicable only in the tea gardens of the state.

In lieu of the holiday, the garden workers will work on any other holiday or weekly day of rest, which will be decided by the respective tea garden management, the order stated.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wished the people of tea-tribe and adivasi community of the state on the occasion of the festival.

''Johar! I wish all my brothers, sisters, elders, friends of tea-tribe and adivasi on the occasion of Karam Puja. I hope that the blessings of Karam Raja will bring peace, harmony, happiness and prosperity in the lives of all'', he said.

Karam Puja is a harvest festival celebrated in the Indian states of Assam, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and West Bengal. The festival is dedicated to the worship of 'Karam-Devta', the god of power, youth and youthfulness.

