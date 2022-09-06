Left Menu

Maha: Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction appoints office-bearers in Vidarbha

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 06-09-2022 14:57 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 14:57 IST
Maha: Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction appoints office-bearers in Vidarbha
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena MP Krupal Tumane of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led faction on Tuesday announced the appointment of office-bearers for the east Vidarbha region.

Addressing a press conference here, the MP from Ramtek said that Shinde was keeping a good watch over Vidarbha and is working to strengthen the fold in the region. ''As per the chief minister's direction, we are giving appointment letters to the newly elected office-bearers in Nagpur, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Bhandara, Gondia and Wardha,'' Tumane said.

The Sena leader further claimed that most of the workers and office-bearers of the party were with Shinde.

The chief minister will be holding rallies in Vidarbha during the upcoming Navaratri festival, he said, claiming that workers from the NCP and Congress will join the Shinde-led faction at these events.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant bacteria

Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant ...

 United States
2
Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organs

Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organ...

 United States
3
UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

 United Kingdom
4
Madrassa teacher arrested for allegedly sodomizing a minor

Madrassa teacher arrested for allegedly sodomizing a minor

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022