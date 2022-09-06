Russia's Lavrov slams Britain's Truss for not compromising

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday criticised Britain's new Prime Minister Liz Truss for not being willing to compromise.

Speaking at a news conference in Moscow, Lavrov said Truss' approach would not help Britain on the international stage.

Moscow has met Truss' victory in the contest to replace Boris Johnson with scorn, lambasting what it sees as her anti-Russian position.

