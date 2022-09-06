Odisha: Congress will defeat BJP, BJD in 2024 election, says Sarat Patnayak

Odisha State Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Sarat Patnayak has said that Congress will defeat both Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in 2024 elections in Odisha. State Congress president targeted BJD and BJP alliance and said that they are supporting each other just to rule the state.

In a conversation with ANI, Sarat Patnayak said, "we will start many programs which I can't disclose right now. In Odisha BJD and BJP is united. BJD is supporting BJP to pass all bills. In Odisha, a Rajyasabha member of BJP won with the help of BJD and now he is a Minister. Both rule Odisha for nine years." He further added that "Odisha is still poor and people are going to other states in search of Jobs. The state was only developed during the period Congress was ruling the state. During the last election, Congress was in the second position. So I have confidence that in the 2024 election, Congress will come back to power." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)