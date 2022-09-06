Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Three Naxalites surrender before security forces in Sukma

PTI | Sukma | Updated: 06-09-2022 15:46 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 15:36 IST
Three Naxalites surrendered before the security forces in the insurgency-hit Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, police said.

The Naxalites, including a woman who was the vice-president of Jantana Sarkar, surrendered before the police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) during the day, an official said. The surrendered Naxalites were impressed by the state government's rehabilitation policy and the district administration's campaign 'Puna Narkom' (a term in local Gondi dialect which means new dawn), he said.

Madkam Hidme was the vice-president of Jantana Sarkar in Bijapur, while Punem Kanna was a member of the Naxal's doctor committee and Karam Sukku was the vice-president of Peddagalur Jantana Sarkar in Bijapur district, the official said.

The trio was allegedly involved in an encounter at Budgicheru village in Bijapur district in 2015, he said.

As per the state government's surrender and rehabilitation policy, necessary assistance will be provided to them, the official added.

