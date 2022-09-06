Left Menu

PTI | Phagwara | Updated: 06-09-2022 16:28 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 16:28 IST
Punjab Mahila Congress chief Balvir Rani Sodhi resigns
Punjab Mahila Congress Committee president Balvir Rani Sodhi resigned from her post, citing “family circumstances”.

She sent her resignation letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday.

“Kindly relieve me from the post as I am unable to continue due to unavoidable compulsions of my family circumstances,” Sodhi wrote in the letter.

However, the Congress leader assured that she will remain loyal to the party.

The copies of the letter were also sent to party leader Rahul Gandhi and All India Mahila Congress Committee working president Neeta D'Souza.

Her resignation comes ahead of the launch of the Congress party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' across the country on September 7.

When asked whether she had any differences with Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Sodhi denied it.

“I have no differences with Raja Warring and have resigned only due to my family compulsions”, said the women's wing chief of the party's state unit.

She also brushed aside a query about the possibility of her quitting the party too.

“I am a loyal soldier of the party and will perform any duty assigned to me by the party leadership”, she stressed.

