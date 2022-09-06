Left Menu

Liquor 'scam': BJP MLAs stage protest near Sisodia's residence, demand his removal from Delhi govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2022 16:39 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 16:34 IST
Liquor 'scam': BJP MLAs stage protest near Sisodia's residence, demand his removal from Delhi govt
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi BJP MLAs, led by Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, staged a protest near Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's residence here on Tuesday, demanding his dismissal over the alleged liquor scam.

The protesters, including Delhi BJP leaders and workers, raised slogans against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Sisodia, demanding that they should step down.

The protesters were stopped by police as they tried to march towards Sisodia's Mathura Road residence.

''We have been raising the issue of scam in the excise policy of the Kejriwal government for months but neither the chief minister nor Sisodia has answered our questions. The BJP workers will not rest till Sisodia is removed from the government,'' Bidhuri said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs will also meet President Droupadi Murmu and demand the dismissal of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi for indulging in corruption, he said.

A meeting of the Delhi BJP legislators with the president was scheduled on Tuesday, but it was postponed due to some reasons, Bidhuri said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant bacteria

Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant ...

 United States
2
Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organs

Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organ...

 United States
3
UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

 United Kingdom
4
Madrassa teacher arrested for allegedly sodomizing a minor

Madrassa teacher arrested for allegedly sodomizing a minor

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022