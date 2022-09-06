Left Menu

Supporters celebrate Sachin Pilot's birthday in Rajasthan in show of strength

Party leaders, MLAs and workers met him at his residence and extended greetings.The rush of Pilots supporters and their cars led to a traffic bottleneck in the Civil Lines area. Pilot met his supporters and exchanged sweets.Gehlot is being considered among the frontrunners for the post of Congress president.

Supporters of former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot Tuesday thronged his Civil Lines residence here to celebrate his birthday.

The event is being seen as a show of strength amid a continuing tussle between Pilot and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for supremacy in the party's state unit.

Pilot is scheduled to be in Kanyakumari for the party's ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ on his birthday on September 7. Party leaders, MLAs and workers met him at his residence and extended greetings.

The rush of Pilot’s supporters and their cars led to a traffic bottleneck in the Civil Lines area. Clad in traditional outfits, people from the state's tribal belt and other regions, including his Assembly constituency Tonk, came with sweets and garlands to greet Pilot. Many of them were seen dancing to the beat of drums. A supporter even brought a huge cutout of the Congress leader.

Banners, hoarding and posters congratulating Pilot on his birthday on September 7 were seen throughout the Civil Lines area. Pilot met his supporters and exchanged sweets.

Gehlot is being considered among the frontrunners for the post of Congress president. The election for the party president will be held next month.

