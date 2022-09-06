PM Modi lauds Azadi Ka Amrit Mahostva and Har Ghar Tiranga for uniting the people

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, during the 92nd Edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' on 28th August, 2022 lauded the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahostva and Har Ghar Tiranga campaigns that worked together in uniting the people. These campaigns reflect the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.

During Man Ki Baat address, the PM said that on this special occasion of Amrit Mahotsav and Independence Day, we have seen the collective might of the country. There has been a sense of realisation. Such a big country, so many diversities, but when it came to hoisting the tricolor, everyone seemed to flow in the same spirit. People themselves came forward, becoming the vanguard of the pride of the tricolor. We had also seen the spirit of the country in the cleanliness campaign and the vaccination campaign. We are getting to witness the same spirit of patriotism again in the Amrit Mahotsav. Our soldiers hoisted the tricolor on the peaks of high mountains, on the borders of the country, and in the middle of the sea.

Taking about Amrit Mahotsav PM Modi further said that friends these colors of the Amrit Mahotsav were seen not only in India, but also in other countries of the world. Local singers living in Botswana sang 75 patriotic songs to celebrate 75 years of India's independence. What is more special in this is that these 75 songs were sung in languages ​​like Hindi, Punjabi, Gujarati, Bangla, Assamese, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Sanskrit. Similarly, in Namibia, a special stamp has been released on the Indo-Namibian cultural-traditional relations.

The prime minister also urged people to watch the Swaraj serial, which highlights contributions of freedom fighters, especially the unsung heroes, on Doordarshan. ''It is a great initiative to acquaint the younger generation of the country with the efforts of unsung heroes who took part in the freedom movement,'' he said. Modi also highlighted different individual efforts in various parts of India to celebrate Independence Day on August 15.

PM Shri Narendra Modi has accorded Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat the pride of place in various editions of Mann ki Baat.

(With Inputs from PIB)