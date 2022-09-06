Slovak PM not planning confidence vote after losing partner

The Slovak government does not plan to seek a confidence vote in parliament after the departure of a coalition partner which cost the center-right cabinet its parliamentary majority, Prime Minister Eduard Heger said on Tuesday. The EU and NATO country's government, which has been supportive of Ukraine against Russia and has delivered military equipment to its neighbor, was shaken after the libertarian SaS party quit on Monday amid a long-running row with the head of the main ruling party, Finance Minister Igor Matovic.

"It is not our duty to get regular approvals, I do not see why such a demand should be on the table," Heger told a reporter in a televised news conference. "Going to parliament now, knowing we have 70 (out of 150) votes, I could resign straight away," he said, adding he would not step down amid Europe's energy crisis that required solutions. A change in power in Slovakia could bring a more pro-Moscow administration if it included the Smer party of former prime minister Robert Fico, now in opposition.

The SAS said it would be tough opposition but would not aim to shoot down the cabinet - and could even return if Matovic goes. "We want the Heger cabinet to complete its term, ideally with Matovic leaving and us returning," Sulik said late on Monday, according to the online newspaper Dennikn. SK.

"Fundamentally we want this government to complete rule so we push back the return of dark forces (of Fico)," he said. The party would however support a potential call to dismiss Matovic from the cabinet, he said on Tuesday. The Slovak constitution allows no-confidence calls on individual ministers.

The next regular election is due in early 2024 and it is difficult to call an early vote under the Slovak constitution.

