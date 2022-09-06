Left Menu

TMC Rajya Sabha MPs call on VP Dhankhar

TMC Rajya Sabha MPs, including Dola Sen and Sushmita Dev, called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday. NDA candidate and former West Bengal Governor Dhankhar became Indias 14th Vice-President in August after defeating Opposition candidate and Congress leader, Margaret Alva.

TMC Rajya Sabha MPs, including Dola Sen and Sushmita Dev, called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday. NDA candidate and former West Bengal Governor Dhankhar became India's 14th Vice-President in August after defeating Opposition candidate and Congress leader, Margaret Alva. ''Hon'ble Members Parliament (Rajya Sabha), Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Dola Sen, Sushmita Dev & Dr. Santanu Sen, called on the Hon'ble Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar at UPA-Rashtrapati Nivas today,'' Dhankhar said in a tweet. Dhankhar's equation with the TMC had nosedived months ahead of his vice-presidential nomination, with the Mamata Banerjee-led party accusing him of being a mouthpiece of the BJP.

