US Domestic News Roundup: Russia sanctions Ben Stiller and Sean Penn over Ukraine support; U.S. Commerce aims to seek chip funding proposals by February and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Russia sanctions Ben Stiller and Sean Penn over Ukraine support

Russia hit Hollywood stars Ben Stiller and Sean Penn with sanctions on Monday in response to their public criticism of Moscow's war on Ukraine. The foreign ministry included the actors on a new list of 25 U.S. citizens - mostly politicians, trade officials and industrial executives - that it was placing under sanctions and banning from entering Russia.

U.S. Commerce aims to seek chip funding proposals by February

The U.S. Commerce Department said Tuesday it hopes by February to begin seeking applications for $39 billion in government semiconductor chips subsidies to build new facilities and expand existing U.S. production. Congress in August approved $52.7 billion for semiconductor manufacturing and research and a 25% investment tax credit for chip plants, estimated to be worth $24 billion. That credit applies to projects that start construction after Jan. 1.

Bed Bath & Beyond CFO's death ruled a suicide

The death of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc's chief financial officer, who fell from New York's Tribeca skyscraper known as the "Jenga" tower on Friday afternoon, has been ruled a suicide, the New York City Medical Examiner's Office said on Monday. Gustavo Arnal, 52, died from "multiple" blunt force trauma, the office said.

Explainer-How will attorney-client privilege affect the Trump records probe?

A federal judge on Monday agreed to appoint a special master to review records seized by the FBI during its unprecedented Aug. 8 search of former President Donald Trump's Florida estate. Trump had asked for the review to determine whether the documents seized contained materials that are covered by the attorney-client privilege.

Explainer-Proceed with caution: How new U.S. laws could trip up voters this November

U.S. states have enacted more than 30 new voting restrictions since 2020, from voter ID requirements to limits on mail-in voting, fueling tensions between Republicans and Democrats ahead of November's general election. Republicans, who have largely embraced former President Donald Trump's false claims of fraud in the 2020 election, say the measures are necessary to ensure election integrity. Democrats say they are aimed at making it harder for voters who traditionally back the Democratic Party to cast their votes.

U.S. judge agrees to special master in Trump search case, delaying probe

A federal judge on Monday agreed to appoint a special master to review records seized by the FBI during its search of former President Donald Trump's Florida estate, a move that is likely to delay the Justice Department's criminal investigation.

In her ruling https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.flsd.618763/gov.uscourts.flsd.618763.64.0.pdf, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon in West Palm Beach, Florida, granted Trump's request for a special master, an independent third party who is sometimes assigned in sensitive cases to review materials that could be covered by the attorney-client privilege.

Gov't funding, gay marriage in focus as U.S. Congress returns from break

The U.S. Congress needs to pass a stop-gap bill to keep the federal government funded and could also vote on protecting gay marriage rights during a brief Washington work period starting on Tuesday before Democrats and Republicans return to the campaign trail. With President Joe Biden's Democrats expected to lose their thin majority in the U.S. House of Representatives in the Nov. 8 midterms, and with Senate control also at stake, Democrats aim to engineer smooth passage of a temporary government funding bill by Sept. 30 to avoid partial federal agency shutdowns when money runs out at the end of this month.

Two deaths reported in California's Fairview fire, and evacuations ordered

A wildfire on Fairview avenue, in the county of Hemet, California, spread to 2,000 acres (810 hectares) killing two people and injuring another, the Cal Fire and Riverside County Fire Department said in an update late Monday. The wildfire began shortly after 2 p.m. (2100 GMT) on Monday, spreading rapidly, and an evacuation order is in place, the department said.

Biden assails Trump loyalists but not all Republicans after backlash

Democratic President Joe Biden on Monday assailed "MAGA Republicans" loyal to former President Donald Trump as he spent Labor Day working to ensure union workers provide a strong turnout for Democratic candidates in the November elections. "We have a choice," Biden told a union crowd in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, near Pittsburgh. "Trump and the MAGA Republicans made their choice. We can work to have a better America or we can continue down this sliding path to oblivion where we don't want to go."

American voters deluged by ads in fight to control Congress, future elections

Maria Jones used to enjoy watching television - until November's midterm elections invaded her living room. For months, Jones has been bombarded with political ads, up to 25 a day, by her count. She lives in suburban Phoenix in Maricopa County, the most populated county in Arizona, where elections for state and national office are often won or lost. Arizona has competitive races for governor and the U.S. Senate this November that could not only determine control of Congress, but the future of American democracy.

