Supporters celebrate Pilot's birthday, make a beeline for his home

Thousands of Congress workers and several MLAs thronged Sachin Pilots home here on Tuesday to celebrate his birthday, an event also seen as a show of strength by the former Rajasthan deputy chief minister. Banners, hoarding and posters congratulating Pilot on his birthday were seen throughout the area.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 06-09-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 18:49 IST
Thousands of Congress workers and several MLAs thronged Sachin Pilot’s home here on Tuesday to celebrate his birthday, an event also seen as a show of strength by the former Rajasthan deputy chief minister. Pilot is scheduled to be in Kanyakumari for the party's ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ on his birthday on September 7. The rush of Pilot’s supporters and their vehicles led to a traffic bottleneck in the Civil Lines area. Traffic was blocked on the road outside his residence. Banners, hoarding and posters congratulating Pilot on his birthday were seen throughout the area. The visitors included state ministers Brijendra Ola, Hemram Chaudhary, Murari Meena and several MLAs. The apparent show of strength comes amid calls by a section of the party in the state unit that he should be made chief minister. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot with whom Pilot has tussled in the past for power is now considered as among the frontrunners for the Congress president’s post. The party elections are next month.

The MLAs who visited Pilot’s home included Suresh Modi, Harish Meena, Rakesh Pareek, PR Meena, Ramniwas Gawriya, GR Khatana, Mukhesh Bhakar and Indraj Gurjar. Pilot supporters came from different regions, including those from his Assembly constituency Tonk.

Clad in traditional outfits, people from the state's tribal belt and other regions came with sweets and garlands to greet Pilot. Many of them were seen dancing to the beat of drums. A supporter even brought a huge cutout of the Congress leader.

Pilot met his supporters and exchanged sweets. He also clicked selfies with many youngsters.

