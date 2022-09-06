Himachal CM inaugurates projects worth Rs 335 cr in Kangra district

Ahead of the assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday inaugurated 55 development projects worth Rs 335 crore in Kangra district.

The chief minister, addressing a public meeting at the Gandhi Ground in Nagrota Bagwan Vidhan Sabha area, said the present state government has completed over four years and eight months in office. It has ensured a balanced and all-round development of the state and the welfare of poor and needy class, he said.

''The present government is spending more than Rs 1,300 crore annually on providing social security pensions compared to only Rs 400 crore spent by the previous state government,'' Thakur claimed.

''This shows and proves the commitment of the government towards fulfilment of its concerns. HIMCARE, Sahara Yojna, Mukya Mantri Grihini Suvidha Yojna and Mukhya Mantri Shagun Yojna have also provided much needed relief to the needy and poor,'' he added.

The chief minister said the ambitious Mukhya Mantri Swawlamban Yojna implemented by the state government has proved to be a precursor in providing avenues of self-employment to youths as well as women.

Since the inception of the scheme in 2018, investments to the tune of Rs 721 crore have been made and 4,377 projects completed so far. The beneficiaries have been provided with subsidies amounting to Rs 200 crore. As many as 11,674 unemployed beneficiaries have been benefited, he added.

Kangra, the largest district in Himachal Pradesh in terms of population, has 15 Assembly seats out of 68 such segments in total 12 districts of the state.

It is believed that the results of Kangra district play a key role in the formation of government in the state. The tenure of Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on January 8 next year.

The previous assembly elections were held in November 2017. After the election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) formed the state government with Thakur as the chief minister. The assembly elections are due by the end of this year.

MLA Nagrota Bagwan Arun Kumar, MLAs Vishal Nehria and Pawan Kajal, Chairman Gau Sewa Ayog Ashok Sharma, former MLA Ram Chand Bhatia, Chairman Zila Parishad Ramesh Brar, BJP Mandal president Vinay Chaudhary, Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal were also present on the occasion.

