Left Menu

Monsoon session of UP legislature from Sep 19

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 06-09-2022 19:12 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 19:12 IST
Monsoon session of UP legislature from Sep 19
  • Country:
  • India

The Monsoon session of the Uttar Pradesh legislature will begin from September 19.

The proposal to convene the session was approved at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at Lok Bhavan here on Tuesday.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna told reporters about the commencement of the session from September 19.

Asked how long the session would last, he said that it would be known later.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant bacteria

Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant ...

 United States
2
Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organs

Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organ...

 United States
3
UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

 United Kingdom
4
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite gets August security patch in India

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite gets August security patch in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022