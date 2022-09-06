Mohan Bhagwat arrives in Raipur for national coordination meeting

Left Menu

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday evening arrived in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur on a seven-day visit during which he will attend a national coordination meeting of the organisations inspired by the Sangh, a functionary said.The three-day Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak of office-bearers of various outfits inspired by the RSS will be held in Raipur from September 10.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 06-09-2022 19:15 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 19:15 IST
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday evening arrived in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur on a seven-day visit during which he will attend a national coordination meeting of the organisations inspired by the Sangh, a functionary said.

The three-day Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak of office-bearers of various outfits inspired by the RSS will be held in Raipur from September 10. It will also be attended by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda, he said.

Bhagwat reached here this evening through the rail route. RSS Sarkaryawah (general secretary) Dattatreya Hosabale and other national office-bearers have already arrived in Raipur, he said. Bhagwat, Hosabale and other national office-bearers will be holding meetings for the next three days beginning Wednesday to chalk out plans for the coordination meeting which will be held in Jainam Manas Bhavan in front of Raipur airport, the functionary said.

This is for the first time that an all-India coordination meeting of the RSS-linked bodies will be held in Chhattisgarh where the assembly elections are scheduled next year.

“The coordination meeting will share the information related to the activities of the respective organisations besides discussing the coordinated efforts on topics related to the environment, family awareness and social harmony,” he added.

Issues related to education and ideological sectors, economy, social and national security will also be discussed, he said.

