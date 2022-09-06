Woman set ablaze by husband, in-laws over dowry; DCW seeks report from police

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Tuesday issued a notice to police after a woman was allegedly burnt by her husband and in-laws for refusing to give dowry, officials said.

Police said they received a call from GTB Hospital regarding the admission of a woman who had sustained severe burn injuries. The information was passed on to the sub-divisional magistrate, who in turn recorded her statement.

The victim, in her complaint, alleged that her husband and parents-in-law demanded Rs 5 lakh as dowry. As she did not budge, they poured ''oil'' on her and set her on fire.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap said a case was registered against the accused and their house was raided, but they had absconded.

''We are making all efforts to nab them,'' she said.

The woman told the DCW that her husband used to pick up fights with her frequently and often beat her up. On September 2, too, he fought with her and then set her on fire.

Terming the incident ''serious'', the DCW has sought a copy of an FIR and details of the accused. It has also asked the police to submit its detailed action taken report latest by September 9.

The panel's chief Swati Maliwal said, ''The woman is badly burnt and struggling for her life in a hospital. It's shameful that women are still being burnt for dowry in the country... The accused must be arrested immediately and strict action is taken against them.'' PTI AMP AMP CJ CJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)