Left Menu

Nitish, Tejashwi to attend INLD's Sept 25 rally; Sharad Pawar, Akhilesh Yadav among invited

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2022 19:58 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 19:58 IST
Nitish, Tejashwi to attend INLD's Sept 25 rally; Sharad Pawar, Akhilesh Yadav among invited
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his deputy Tejashwi Yadav and several opposition leaders will attend the Indian National Lok Dal’s public rally on September 25 in Haryana, party leader Abhay Chautala said Tuesday.

He said INLD supremo O P Chautala has invited Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal, Samajwadi party president Akhilesh Yadav and his father Mulayam Singh Yadav, and Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik.

An invitation will also be sent to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, TDP president Chandrababu Naidu and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, INLD national general secretary Abhay Chautala told PTI.

He said, ''During a meeting with Nitish Kumar ji, Chautala sahab invited him to the September 25 rally in Fatehabad, and he agreed to attend the meeting.'' When contacted, JD(U) leader K C Tyagi confirmed that Kumar will attend the rally along with Tejashwi Yadav.

''To mark the birthday of former deputy prime minister Devi Lal, various opposition leaders will come together on one stage and it would be an appropriate occasion to discuss various issues,'' Tyagi told PTI.

O P Chautala claimed that people are fed up with the BJP and ''an atmosphere against the ruling party at the Centre is building in the country''.

''The September 25 rally will not only showcase opposition unity but also anger against the BJP government,'' he said.

The INLD has been organising public rallies on the birthday of its founder Devi Lal and has been inviting various leaders from opposition parties, other than the Congress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant bacteria

Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant ...

 United States
2
Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organs

Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organ...

 United States
3
UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

 United Kingdom
4
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite gets August security patch in India

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite gets August security patch in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022