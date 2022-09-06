Narayanasamy slams Puducherry CM Rangasamy for skipping Southern Zonal council meet

Former Puducherry Chief Minister and senior Congress leader V Narayanasamy on Tuesday hit out at the territorial Chief Minister N Rangasamy for not attending the recent Southern Zonal Council meeting and accused him of ''functioning like a dummy head of the government.'' Narayanasamy alleged that his (Rangasamy's) failure to participate in the recent Southern Zonal Council meeting ''exposed that he had ignored welfare of people and development of Puducherry.'' Addressing reporters here, Narayanasamy said the South Zone council meeting held under the leadership of Home Minister Amit Shah in Thiruvananthapuram recently was an excellent opportunity for the states and union territories attached to the council to project their requirements and to draw the Home Ministry`s attention to their grievances.

''It is unfortunate that the Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan participated in the deliberations representing Puducherry although the Chief Minister should have participated in it,'' he said.

Narayanasamy said Soundararajan is only an acting Lt Governor of Puducherry and alleged that ''she functions like a super Chief Minister of the union territory while Rangasamy is a dummy Chief Minister.'' He further said Rangasamy should tender an open apology to the people of Puducherry for skipping the South Zone council meeting. Noting that the Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and Kerala participated in the meet, Narayanasamy said, ''Had Rangasamy participated in the deliberations he could have brought to the notice of the Home Minister the various issues and requirements of Puducherry.'' He also demanded that the Chief Minister come out with an explanation for skipping the ''important meeting.'' Narayanasamy demanded a judicial probe into the death of a school student in Karaikal a few days ago allegedly by poisoning by a woman and wanted the government to provide solatium to the kin of the deceased.

The senior Congress leader also alleged rampant corruption in the allocation of new licences to private players to run distilleries in Puducherry and urged the Chief Minister to clarify on the charges by a section of legislators owing allegiance to the government.

