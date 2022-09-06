Delhi BJP carries out signature drive seeking public support for sacking of Dy CM Sisodia

Delhi BJP leaders on Tuesday carried out a signature campaign seeking public support for their demand of Manish Sisodia's removal from the post of deputy chief minister over the alleged liquor scam.

Party leaders, including Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta and MPs Manoj Tiwari and Ramesh Bidhuri, participated in the campaign held around 20 metro stations and other prominent locations in the national capital.

''A sting video that the BJP released yesterday clearly reveals a scam in the Arvind Kejriwal government's excise policy. We are seeking public support for our demand to sack Sisodia as the AAP leadership has so far avoided answering questions about the scam,'' Gupta said outside Karol Bagh metro station.

According to a statement from the Delhi BJP, the signature campaign was run at 500 sites in the city. BJP leaders, including party MLAs, will also stage a protest outside Sisodia's residence in the evening. Sisodia, who also holds the excise portfolio in the Delhi government, is among the 15 people and entities named in the CBI's FIR registered in connection with the alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Excise Policy 2021-22. On Monday, he alleged that a CBI official who was under pressure to frame him committed suicide.

Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi said that Sisodia, by not answering questions raised over the liquor ''scam'', may escape the BJP but he can not save himself from the people of Delhi who also want the removal of a ''tainted'' minister.

The Delhi BJP president said that Sisodia announced the withdrawal of the excise policy 2021-22 which was like ''putting a stamp on the BJP's charges of corruption in its implementation''.

The policy was withdrawn by the Delhi government in July after LG V K Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses in the policy's implementation.

Outside the Rajiv Chowk Metro station, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri alleged that crores of rupees were paid by the private players to open liquor vends in residential areas as well as near temples and schools.

''Withdrawal of the new excise policy is a victory of the BJP and Kejriwal should sack Sisodia after the sting video that exposed corruption in issuing licences,'' he claimed.

BJP national vice president and co-incharge of the party's Delhi unit Alka Gurjar, MLA Vijender Gupta, Assam BJP co-incharge Pawan Sharma and many other leaders participated in the campaign at different locations.

