Himachal Pradesh: BJP gears up for upcoming assembly elections, holds meeting of state unit

BJP Election Management Committee held a meeting in Shimla with Chairman of Election Committee Rajeev Bindal to discuss election preparation. Many BJP leaders including BJP State President Suresh Kashyap, BJP state charge Avinash Rai Khanna and BJP State co-election in-charge Davinder Singh Rana were also present at the meeting.

Chairman of Election Management committee, Rajeev Bindal said, "The sequence of meetings of various sub-committees of Election Management Committee continues at BJP Office Shimla and for the guidance in these committees, especially from the point of view of elections, BJP State co-election in charge Davinder Singh Rana came from Jammu among us. BJP state in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna and BJP state president Suresh Kashyap are present in our meeting." "Our 18 departments have been created from the point of view of the election system. The meeting of all the departments is going to be completed by this evening. All the departments will do their work efficiently," he said.

Bindal further added, "What will be our vision document as to which direction the election will go and what work the BJP government will do within the next 5 years? In this direction, a team of all ministers, legislators, eminent people, retired IAS, defense personnel, a big team of political savvy and other such employees has been formed." Bindal said that the team would work on the direction after creating the best vision document in Himachal Pradesh.

Similarly, how our campaign will run the election, all the arrangements are going to be equipped today. We believe that BJP worker is completely ready from booth to state and the BJP government will once again be formed in Himachal Pradesh, he said. Lastly, he added that the way Narendra Modi is giving blessings to Himachal Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh is marching ahead under the leadership of Jai Ram Thakur, that progress will continue. (ANI)

