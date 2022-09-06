'Bharat Jodo' yatra will unite country against BJP's anti-people policies, says K C Venugopal

The 'Bharat Jodo' yatra of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi which begins on September 7 will unite the people of the country against the anti-people policies of the BJP-led NDA government, AICC general secretary in-charge of organisation K C Venugopal said on Tuesday.

Addressing the media here at the KPCC office, Venugopal said Rahul Gandhi has taken up a historical responsibility as the country has been facing challenges in all sectors.

''For the last eight years, the situation of the country has reached a pitiable state. India has been facing unprecedented challenges in all sectors. The Congress has taken up this 3,500 km-long yatra to address the challenges India has been facing,'' Venugopal said.

He said the economic inequality is at an all-time high and the Centre's economic policy has destroyed the country.

''Social inequality has increased in the country. The Narendra Modi government has divided the people in the name of caste and religion. Their agenda is to communally divide the nation and rule,'' Venugopal alleged.

He said the yatra by Gandhi was to formulate a public opinion against the anti-people policies of the BJP government. The yatra will begin on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu to Jammu and Kashmir.

''All arrangements are in place for the yatra. All Congress Chief Ministers and national leaders will reach Kanyakumari. A 118-member team will accompany Gandhi throughout the yatra,'' he said.

Before the yatra, Gandhi will visit Sriperumbudur, the memorial of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, and pay his respects.

The yatra will cover 12 States and two Union Territories and cover a distance of 3,500 km.

