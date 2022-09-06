HIGHLIGHTS AT 9 PM

Following are the top stories at 9 pm: Nation: DEL73 HASINA-LD INDIA India, Bangladesh to jointly counter terrorism, fundamentalism; to start talks on CEPA soon New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India and Bangladesh should jointly face terrorist and fundamentalist forces that threaten to attack mutual trust between the two countries.

DEL81 HASINA-PRESIDENT India-Bangladesh ties guided by spirit of cooperation and mutual trust: President Murmu New Delhi: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday called on President Droupadi Murmu, who said bilateral ties between India and Bangladesh have grown immensely and have always been guided by the spirit of cooperation and mutual trust.

DEL80 BJP-2NDLD SHAH-NADDA-MEET Mission 2024: Shah, Nadda meet BJP leaders to discuss roadmap for 144 'weak' LS seats New Delhi: BJP chief J P Nadda and Union home minister Amit Shah held a brainstorming session on Tuesday with key party leaders tasked with boosting its prospects in 144 Lok Sabha seats, considered difficult for it, in the 2024 polls.

DEL84 CONG-LD YATRA Cong to launch 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' Wednesday; says it's decisive moment for party's rejuvenation Kanyakumari (TN): A day before the launch of the much-touted 3,570-km 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', the Congress on Tuesday said it is a ''transformational moment'' for Indian politics and a ''decisive moment'' for the party's rejuvenation. By Asim Kamal DEL83 3RDLD NITISH On day 2 of Delhi visit, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar meets oppn leaders to forge unity; says neither 'claimant nor desirous' for PM's post New Delhi: Affirming that he was neither a claimant for prime minister's post nor desirous of it, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday continued with his efforts to forge the opposition unity and met several leaders, including those from the Left and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

CAL20 AS-LD HIMANTA Centre likely to sign peace accord with Assam Adivasi militants in September: CM Kokrajhar (Assam): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa on Tuesday said that the Centre is likely to sign a peace accord with militant organisations from the state’s Adivasi communities within September.

MDS11 KA-3RDLD RAINS No relief for B'luru from rain-related woes; CM blames 'maladministration' of previous Cong. govts Bengaluru: Schools in the rain-battered Bengaluru have declared holidays and companies asked their employees to work from home, as the city continued to reel from the aftermath of the torrential downpour that threw life out of gear on Monday, as a fresh spell of rain only added to the woes of the people in the country's IT capital.

Legal: LGD19 SC-PREMATURE RELEASE-LIFE CONVICTS SC asks UP govt to consider premature release of 512 life convicts in 4 months as per 2018 policy New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to follow the criteria laid down in its 2018 policy while considering within four months the issue of premature release of 512 prisoners who are serving life imprisonment and have moved the apex court.

LGD15 SC-SYL-PUNJAB-NON-COOPERATION Punjab not cooperating in resolving SYL canal dispute, Centre tells SC New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday told the Supreme Court the Punjab government is ''not cooperating'' in resolving the decades-old Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal dispute between the state and Haryana.

Foreign: FGN51: UK-QUEEN-2NDLD PM Queen Elizabeth II appoints Liz Truss as Britain's new Prime Minister London: Conservative Party leader Liz Truss was on Tuesday appointed as Britain's new Prime Minister - the third female premier of the country - amid pressure to tackle the looming energy crisis and soaring prices. Truss travelled to Queen Elizabeth II's Balmoral Castle residence in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, to meet the 96-year-old monarch. Earlier, Boris Johnson formally resigned as the head of the UK government in an audience with the Queen.

FGN50: MONGOLIA-RAJNATH-2NDLD MEETING Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets Mongolia's top leadership to boost bilateral strategic ties Ulaanbaatar: Rajnath Singh, the first Indian defence minister to visit Mongolia, met the top leadership of this country here on Tuesday and decided to fully implement the bilateral strategic partnership based on mutual trust, common interests, shared values of democracy and the rule of law.

FGN53: NEPAL-INDIA-ARMY-3RDLD CHIEF Indian Army chief Gen. Pande calls on Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba Kathmandu: Indian Army chief General Manoj Pande on Tuesday called on Nepal's Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on the third day of his official visit aimed at bolstering defence ties between the two neighbouring countries.

