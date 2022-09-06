Left Menu

Stir by COVID health assistants in Raj put off after talks with state govt: MP

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Kirori Lal Meena on Tuesday said that the agitation by COVID Health Assistant CHA contract staff has been postponed for the time being after talks with the Rajasthan government delegation. The stand of the government in the talks held on Tuesday regarding the demand of CHA staff has been positive and for the time being the agitation has been postponed, Meena told PTI.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 06-09-2022 21:20 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 21:20 IST
Stir by COVID health assistants in Raj put off after talks with state govt: MP
  • Country:
  • India

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Kirori Lal Meena on Tuesday said that the agitation by COVID Health Assistant (CHA) contract staff has been postponed for the time being after talks with the Rajasthan government delegation. The CHA workers were appointed during the coronavirus pandemic to assist healthcare staff. The state government terminated their services on March 31 this year. The workers launched a sit-in here on Monday, demanding contractual appointments in the government. ''The stand of the government in the talks held on Tuesday regarding the demand of CHA staff has been positive and for the time being the agitation has been postponed,'' Meena told PTI. He said that the government's stand on the demands is positive and has assured to find some way out. ''We have postponed the agitation for the time being. If the demands are not accepted, a sit-in outside the assembly will be staged and the issue will be raised in the House,'' he said.

Earlier, BJP MP Kirori Lal Meena, Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Rajendra Rathore, former minister Arun Chaturvedi and BJP state spokesperson and MLA Ramlal Sharma reached the protest site and extended their support to the protest. PTI AG RT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant bacteria

Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant ...

 United States
2
Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organs

Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organ...

 United States
3
UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

 United Kingdom
4
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite gets August security patch in India

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite gets August security patch in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022