Stir by COVID health assistants in Raj put off after talks with state govt: MP

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Kirori Lal Meena on Tuesday said that the agitation by COVID Health Assistant (CHA) contract staff has been postponed for the time being after talks with the Rajasthan government delegation. The CHA workers were appointed during the coronavirus pandemic to assist healthcare staff. The state government terminated their services on March 31 this year. The workers launched a sit-in here on Monday, demanding contractual appointments in the government. ''The stand of the government in the talks held on Tuesday regarding the demand of CHA staff has been positive and for the time being the agitation has been postponed,'' Meena told PTI. He said that the government's stand on the demands is positive and has assured to find some way out. ''We have postponed the agitation for the time being. If the demands are not accepted, a sit-in outside the assembly will be staged and the issue will be raised in the House,'' he said.

Earlier, BJP MP Kirori Lal Meena, Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Rajendra Rathore, former minister Arun Chaturvedi and BJP state spokesperson and MLA Ramlal Sharma reached the protest site and extended their support to the protest. PTI AG RT

