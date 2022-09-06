Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi meets Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2022 21:38 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 21:23 IST
Rahul Gandhi meets Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday met Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina here.

The Congress said the two leaders had a fruitful discussion on a number of issues.

The meeting took place at Hotel ITC Maurya in Chanakyapuri.

The Bangladeshi prime minister arrived here on Monday on a four-day visit to hold talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi following which the two sides are likely to ink pacts in key areas, including defence, trade and river water sharing.

Hasina, who last visited the country in 2019, was received at the airport by Union Minister Darshana Jardosh and held bilateral talks with Modi on Tuesday in the national capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant bacteria

Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant ...

 United States
2
Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organs

Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organ...

 United States
3
UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

 United Kingdom
4
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite gets August security patch in India

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite gets August security patch in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022