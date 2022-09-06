Women, poor ignored by Cong governments in Himachal: CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday accused the Congress of ignoring all sections of the society, especially women, poor and downtrodden, during their governments in the hill state in the past.

Thakur was addressing a public meeting during ''Pragatisheel Himachal : Sathapna Ke 75 Varsh'' function at Nagrota Bagwan in Kangra district.

He alleged that the Congress ignored welfare and progress of all sections, especially women, poor and downtrodden, despite remaining in power in the state for several years.

On the occasion, the chief minister laid the foundation stones and inaugurated a total of 55 projects worth Rs 335 crore. These included the inauguration of major projects of rural piped water supply scheme for cluster of six panchayats under Nagrota Bagwan block which was completed at a cost of Rs 15.32 crore.

''Himachal Pradesh has made significant development in various sectors since its formation in 1948. The state has also acquired remarkable progress especially in road connectivity, education, health, power, rural development, tourism, agriculture and horticulture sectors'', he added.

The chief minister said there were only 88 health institutions in 1948 and now the number has rose to 4,320.

''Apart from cent per cent electrification of villages across Himachal Pradesh, the state has a road network of 39,354 kilometres which has become possible due to Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna. Major credit goes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee who started this ambitious Yojna,'' Thakur said.

