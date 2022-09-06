Britain's new PM Truss says she will tackle problems immediately

Britain's new prime minister, Liz Truss, said on Tuesday she would start tackling her three priorities immediately to spur economic growth by cutting taxes, offer help with energy bills and secure supply and tackle the public health service.

"I am confident that together we can ride out the storm. We can rebuild our economy, and we can become the modern brilliant Britain that I know we can be," Truss said, standing in front of Number 10 Downing Street.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)