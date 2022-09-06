Left Menu

FACTBOX-Key quotes from new UK PM Liz Truss's Downing Street speech

By delivering on the economy, on energy and on the NHS, we will put our nation on the path to long-term success." ON THE CHALLENGES AHEAD "We now face severe global headwinds caused by Russia's appalling war in Ukraine and the aftermath of COVID.

Reuters | Updated: 06-09-2022 21:48 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 21:48 IST
Britain's Liz Truss gave her first speech as Prime Minister on Tuesday, setting out her priorities in office outside Number 10 Downing Street. Below are the key quotes:

ON HER PRIORITIES INCLUDING TAX CUTS AND ENERGY SUPPORT "As prime minister, I will pursue three early priorities. Firstly, I will get Britain working again. I have a bold plan to grow the economy through tax cuts and reform.

"I will cut taxes to reward hard work and boost business-led growth and investment. I will drive reform in my mission to get the United Kingdom working, building and growing. We'll get spades in the ground to make sure people are not facing unaffordable energy bills and we will also make sure that we are building hospitals, schools, roads and broadband. "Secondly, I will deal hands on with the energy crisis caused by Putin's war. I will take action this week to deal with energy bills and to secure our future energy supply.

"Thirdly, I will make sure that people can get doctors' appointments, and the NHS services they need. We will put our health service on a firm footing. By delivering on the economy, on energy and on the NHS, we will put our nation on the path to long-term success." ON THE CHALLENGES AHEAD

"We now face severe global headwinds caused by Russia's appalling war in Ukraine and the aftermath of COVID. Now is the time to tackle the issues that are holding Britain back ... I know that we have what it takes to tackle those challenges. Of course, it won't be easy but we can do it." "I am confident that together we can ride out the storm. We can rebuild our economy, and we can become the modern brilliant Britain that I know we can be."

ON THE NEED FOR ACTION "We will transform Britain into an aspiration nation with high-paying jobs, safe streets and where everyone everywhere has the opportunities they deserve. I will take action this day and action every day to make it happen."

ON INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS "United with our allies, we will stand up for freedom and democracy around the world. Recognising that we can't have security at home without having security abroad."

