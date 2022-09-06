"Ridiculous": Bandi Sanjay mocks KCR's "free power supply to farmers" announcement

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Bandi Sanjay on Tuesday rebuffed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's announcement of free power supply to farmers across the country and termed it "ridiculous". "It is ridiculous that the chief minister who has pushed the power distribution companies (Discoms) in the state into huge losses to the tune of Rs 70,000 crore is promising free power supply to farmers across the country. It is like a man, who cannot feed his own mother, promising to buy golden bangles for his aunt," Sanjay said while speaking to media persons at the state BJP headquarters.

Notably, the state CM K Chandrasekhar Rao had said that if a non-BJP government is formed at the Centre after the 2024 general elections, he will ensure free power supply to farmers all over the country. "The names of KCR's son, daughter and nephew were surfacing wherever there were ED raids in the country to unearth scandals. The chief minister was afraid that the ED raids would ultimately lead to the collapse of his government," Bandi said.

Criticizing the KCR government, Bandi said, "For diverting public's attention from these scams, he is holding public meeting town to town and boasting about going to national politics. The man who cannot rule his own state properly is dreaming of ruling the country." Stating that there are no takers for KCR's BJP-Mukt Bharat slogan, Bandi further said that no one takes KCR's 'BJP Mukt Bharat' slogan seriously and even Bihar CM Nitish Kumar did not take the TRS chief seriously and walked out of his press conference.

"He should give an explanation to the people why he had increased power tariff and RTC bus fares. Only then, he can talk about national politics. We do not care even if he is taken to international politics," he said. Sanjay alleged that KCR was trying to fix electricity meters to the agriculture pump sets and blamed the Narendra Modi government.

"In the name of free power supply to farmers, the KCR government has abnormally increased power tariff for domestic consumers," he said. Ridiculing the farmers' agenda of the chief minister, the BJP state president said it was nothing but a high drama to cheat the farmers. "The farmers' representatives do not believe him. He has sent special flights to bring a few farmers' association leaders and tried brainwashing them. Let him take them to the evacuees of Mallannasagar and the badly damaged Kaleshwaram pump house. He will get thoroughly exposed," he said.

He expressed confidence that the BJP would win the Munugode bye-election. "The people of Munugode will not believe the theatrics of KCR," he said. On the death of four women due to botched sterilisation surgeries at Ibrahimpatnam community health centre, State BJP Chief said that there is a fault with the appointment of the health director as the inquiry officer.

Earlier on August 31, Four women died after the family planning surgery failed at a government hospital in Rangareddy's Ibrahimpatnam. Director of Public Health (DPH), Dr G Srinivasa Rao had said that four of the 34 women who underwent surgery at the Ibrahimpatnam family planning operation program experienced problems and died.

"The health director has been facing severe allegations of corruption and malpractices in postings, promotions and deputations. He is being protected because he has a close connection with the chief minister and health minister," the BJP leader alleged. He said it was unfortunate that neither the health minister nor the health director bothered to call on the families of the victims and thought they would get away by paying ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the victim's families.

Later, addressing the BJP SC Morcha state secretaries meeting, Sanjay said the by-election to Munugode would be the stepping stone for the party's victory in the next assembly elections. He called upon the SC Morcha workers to take the KCR government's failure to every doorstep. (ANI)

