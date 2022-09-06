Left Menu

Biden welcomes new British PM Truss, says looks forward to deepening U.S.-UK ties

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-09-2022 22:05 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 22:05 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden congratulated Liz Truss for taking over as the British prime minister on Tuesday and said Washington and London would continue to cooperate on global issues, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"I look forward to deepening the special relationship between our countries and working in close cooperation on global challenges, including continued support for Ukraine as it defends itself against Russian aggression," Biden said in a message posted on Twitter.

