Biden will speak later today with Britain's new prime minister Truss

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-09-2022 22:12 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 22:12 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden will speak later today with Britain's new prime minister Liz Truss, who won a leadership race for the governing Conservative Party on Monday.

She won after a nearly two-months long contest that was triggered by Boris Johnson's resignation. (Reporting By Trevor Hunnicutt and Jarrett Renshaw)

