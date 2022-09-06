Biden will speak later today with Britain's new prime minister Truss

U.S. President Joe Biden will speak later today with Britain's new prime minister Liz Truss, who won a leadership race for the governing Conservative Party on Monday.

She won after a nearly two-months long contest that was triggered by Boris Johnson's resignation. (Reporting By Trevor Hunnicutt and Jarrett Renshaw)

