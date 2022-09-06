Biden will not declare Russia a state sponsor of terrorism - White House
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden has made a final decision against designating Russia as a state sponsor of terror, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday.
Biden on Monday said Russia should not be designated a state sponsor of terrorism, a label Ukraine has pushed for amid Russia's ongoing invasion while Moscow has warned it would rupture U.S.-Russian ties. The designation of Russia as state sponsor of terror could delay food exports and jeopardize deals to move goods through the Black Sea, Jean-Pierre said. (Reporting By Trevor Hunnicutt and Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
South Korea, U.S. begin military drills amid N.Korea backlash
Democratic allies must stand together, Taiwan leader tells U.S. official
Taiwan touts 'democracy chips' in meeting with U.S. state governor
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. commits to Afghan asset talks despite frustration with Taliban - sources
S.Korea, U.S. begin largest military drills in years amid N.Korea backlash