Biden will not declare Russia a state sponsor of terrorism - White House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-09-2022 22:23 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 22:23 IST
Biden will not declare Russia a state sponsor of terrorism - White House
U.S. President Joe Biden has made a final decision against designating Russia as a state sponsor of terror, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday.

Biden on Monday said Russia should not be designated a state sponsor of terrorism, a label Ukraine has pushed for amid Russia's ongoing invasion while Moscow has warned it would rupture U.S.-Russian ties. The designation of Russia as state sponsor of terror could delay food exports and jeopardize deals to move goods through the Black Sea, Jean-Pierre said. (Reporting By Trevor Hunnicutt and Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

