LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazil's bicentennial

Reuters | Updated: 06-09-2022 22:36 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 22:36 IST
The latest in Latin American politics today: Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazil's bicentennial

BRASILIA - Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro is calling supporters to attend street rallies alongside Independence Day military parades on Wednesday, a showing that may gauge support for the far-right leader's attacks on democratic institutions ahead of an October election. In the capital Brasilia, security officials are bracing for a crowd of 500,000 people on the central mall, which Bolsonaro will address after overseeing the traditional military parade marking 200 years of Brazil's independence from Portugal.

Police have reinforced security along the grassy esplanade to prevent any efforts to advance on the Supreme Court, where they threatened to march a year ago in a demonstration inspired by the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol. Mexican president says he's changed mind about using army to keep peace

MEXICO CITY - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said that he had changed his mind about deploying the armed forces to oversee public security as he defended his plan to give the Army control of the civilian-led National Guard. When running for office, Lopez Obrador had pledged to return the Army to their barracks, and his unusually frank U-turn came after the lower house of Congress on Saturday passed a fast-tracked bill to give the armed forces control of the National Guard.

Peruvian lawmakers oust head of Congress following govt pressure LIMA - Peruvian lawmakers have ousted Lady Camones, the head of Congress, just a day after the country's prime minister publicly demanded her removal over leaked audio that showed her discussing how to use the legislature to benefit her party.

Camones had been in the role for less than two months and her ouster underscores how the administration of President Pedro Castillo is pushing back aggressively against a hostile Congress that has already twice impeached him. (Compiled by Steven Grattan Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

