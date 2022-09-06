URGENT-Chile's Boric reshapes cabinet after voters reject new constitution
Chile's President Gabriel Boric announced a major overhaul of his cabinet Tuesday after voters overwhelmingly rejected a new constitution that was key to his ambitious agenda.
Boric announced replacements for the interior minister, minister secretary-general of the presidency, energy minister, health minister and others.
