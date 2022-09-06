Left Menu

Nadda to interact with envoys on Wednesday under 'Know BJP' initiative

Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda will interact with a group of Head of Missions to India on Wednesday under the "Know BJP" initiative. Heads of Mission from twelve countries are expected to participate in the interaction scheduled for 4 pm at the BJP headquarters here.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2022 23:05 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 23:04 IST
Nadda to interact with envoys on Wednesday under 'Know BJP' initiative
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President J P Nadda (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda will interact with a group of Head of Missions to India on Wednesday under the "Know BJP" initiative.Heads of Mission from twelve countries are expected to participate in the interaction scheduled for 4 pm at the BJP headquarters here. BJP's foreign affairs wing chief Vijay Chauthaiwale told ANI that envoys from some countries in Europe, West Asia, South America and Africa will interact with the BJP chief as part of the party's outreach initiative.

"This is part of our continuous effort towards outreach to the global audience under 'Know BJP' programme and a few more such events will be organised in the future," he said. The initiative was launched this year on the Foundation Day of the party by the BJP chief. "This is the fifth interaction in this series," Chauthaiwale said.

The BJP president has so far interacted with 47 mission heads. During the meeting, Nadda is likely to elaborate on the history, struggle, success, ideology and contributions of the Bharatiya Janata Party in nation building. His remarks will be followed by a question and answer session. Chauthaiwale and a few other BJP leaders will join Nadda during the interaction. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

