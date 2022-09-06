Suella Braverman appointed UK interior minister
Britain's new prime minister Liz Truss named Suella Braverman as interior minister on Tuesday, where she will have responsibility for dealing with the police and immigration.
Braverman, previously the attorney-general, replaces Priti Patel, who announced she was standing down on Monday.
