BJP's Odisha in charge S Bansal prepares roadmap ahead of JP Nadda’s visit this month

BJP's Odisha in charge Sunil Bansal on Tuesday held a meeting with the party's state leaders to prepare a roadmap for the next three months, sources in the saffron camp said.

The meeting assumes significance ahead of BJP president J P Nadda's scheduled two-day visit to the state on September 29 and 30.

The party’s core committee members, including its state unit president Samir Mohanty, national vice president Baijayant Panda and national spokesperson Sambit Patra, were present at the meeting. Bansal had on Monday discussed various issues with the party's office bearers and took stock of the situation. ''His focus was on the 37,000 booths across the state,'' a senior leader said, adding that Bansal would ''prepare a strategy to boost the party’s electoral prospects in the 2024 elections''.

Union Minister Bisheswar Tudu, who attended a meeting with Bansal, stated that the Odisha 'pravari' has been focusing on the booths and also on the 125 assembly segments where the saffron candidates had performed better in the previous elections.

Bansal emphasised on the need to strengthen the organisation at the village level in order to ensure the BJP’s victory in the next polls, another state leader said.

“After holding meetings with all the stakeholders, he will give final touch to the strategy on which the party will move to achieve target,” another senior leader said. All the efforts are being made to ensure that BJP comes to the power in Odisha in the 2024 elections, its state general secretary Golak Mohapatra told reporters.

He said Bansal has played a key role in the BJP’s electoral success in Uttar Pradesh.

A three-day training programme for the party leaders will be held in Puri from September 13 to 15.

BJP's national general secretary (Organisation) B L Santosh is scheduled to attend the event.

The office bearers, leaders and others will be sensitised in the training camp on how to highlight the Narendra Modi government’s progressive work for Odisha and his efforts to uplift Odias in the national level, the senior leader said.

