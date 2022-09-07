British PM Truss reappoints Ben Wallace as defence minister
Reuters | London | Updated: 07-09-2022 00:16 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 00:16 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain's new Prime Minister Liz Truss reappointed Ben Wallace as defence minister, Downing Street said in a statement on Tuesday.
Wallace, who has seen his popularity grow thanks to his handling of the Ukraine crisis, had been seen as the early favourite to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister before he ruled himself out in favour of focussing on his defence role.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ben Wallace
- Britain
- Liz Truss
- Ukraine
- Boris Johnson
Advertisement