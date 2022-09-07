British PM Truss reappoints Ben Wallace as defence minister

Britain's new Prime Minister Liz Truss reappointed Ben Wallace as defence minister, Downing Street said in a statement on Tuesday.

Wallace, who has seen his popularity grow thanks to his handling of the Ukraine crisis, had been seen as the early favourite to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister before he ruled himself out in favour of focussing on his defence role.

