New British PM Truss spoke with Ukraine's Zelenskiy in first call with foreign leader
Britain's new Prime Minister Liz Truss spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in her first call with a foreign leader where he invited her to Ukraine.
"I became the 1st foreign leader to have a conversation with the newly elected PM @trussliz," Zelenskiy said on Twitter.
"Thanked (British) people for the major defense & economic aid for (Ukraine). It's important that (the UK) is ready to further strengthen it."
