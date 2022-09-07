Left Menu

New British PM Truss spoke with Ukraine's Zelenskiy in first call with foreign leader

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-09-2022 01:24 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 01:24 IST
Britain's new Prime Minister Liz Truss spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in her first call with a foreign leader where he invited her to Ukraine.

"I became the 1st foreign leader to have a conversation with the newly elected PM @trussliz," Zelenskiy said on Twitter.

"Thanked (British) people for the major defense & economic aid for (Ukraine). It's important that (the UK) is ready to further strengthen it."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

