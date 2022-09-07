Russia weapons buy from North Korea could be millions of rounds of ammo - U.S. official
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-09-2022 01:41 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 01:41 IST
- Country:
- United States
Russia's potential purchase of weapons from North Korea as a result of the Ukraine war could include millions of rounds of ammunition, but there is no indication the deal has been concluded, the White House said on Tuesday.
"Our sense is it could include literally millions of rounds, rockets and artillery shells from North Korea," said John Kirby, the White House national security spokesperson.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- White House
- North Korea
- John Kirby
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
US: Russia looks to step up hits on Ukraine infrastructure
Ukraine’s war has shattered some friendships and family ties – but ‘care ethics’ have strengthened other relationships
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
WRAPUP 1-Russia targets Zaporizhzhia region as Ukraine's capital bans Independence Day festivities