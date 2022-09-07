Left Menu

PM Truss tells Biden UK will work with U.S. to tackle economic problems

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-09-2022 02:32 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 02:32 IST
Britain's new Prime Minister Liz Truss said on a call with U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday that she looked forward to working together to tackle economic problems unleashed by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"They agreed that the partnership between our countries, fortified by our shared values, has been crucial for defending and advancing freedom and democracy in the world," a Downing Street spokeswoman said in a readout of the call.

