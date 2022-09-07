Left Menu

British lawmaker Chris Philp appointed to key Treasury role

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-09-2022 03:12 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 03:12 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British lawmaker Chris Philp was appointed as chief secretary to the Treasury on Tuesday, taking on the department's second most important job which includes management of public spending.

Philp will replace Simon Clarke, who was appointed secretary for levelling up, housing and communities earlier on Tuesday as new British Prime Minister Liz Truss made a series of appointments to key positions in her government.

