US President Joe Biden calls Liz Truss; congratulates her on becoming new British PM

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-09-2022 04:51 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 04:51 IST
US President Joe Biden on Tuesday spoke over phone with Liz Truss to congratulate her on becoming Britain's new Prime Minister and both the leaders reaffirmed the special relationship between the two nations, the White House said.

“The leaders reaffirmed the special relationship between our countries and expressed their readiness to further deepen those ties,” the White House said in a readout of the call. During the telephonic call, Biden and Truss discussed the importance of continued close cooperation on global challenges, including supporting Ukraine as it defends itself against Russian aggression, addressing the challenges posed by China, preventing Iran from ever acquiring a nuclear weapon, and securing sustainable and affordable energy resources, it said.

“They also discussed their shared commitment to protecting the gains of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement and the importance of reaching a negotiated agreement with the European Union on the Northern Ireland Protocol,” said the White House.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

