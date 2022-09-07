LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Chile's Boric reshuffles cabinet after referendum vote

The latest in Latin American politics today: Chile's Boric reshuffles cabinet after voters reject new constitution

SANTIAGO - Chile's President Gabriel Boric has announced a major overhaul of his cabinet after voters overwhelmingly rejected a new constitution that was key to his ambitious reform agenda. Just six months into his presidency, Boric has announced replacements for the ministers of mining, energy and the interior, among others. He also replaced the minister secretary-general, who oversees the president's legislative agenda.

Peruvian ethnic nationalist launches presidential campaign Antauro Humala, the brother of former president Ollanta Humala, has announced he will seek Peru's presidency and vowed to "renationalize" the country's privatized companies if elected.

The retired military officer, who was released from prison last month for leading a military uprising almost two decades ago, told reporters that he is in the process of registering two ethnic and "revolutionary" movements in his presidential bid. Humala, 59, could re-emerge as an influential politician amid constant uncertainty in the country, which has had five presidents in the last five-year period due to resignations and dismissals.

Ecuador indigenous demand rulings against extractive industries be enforced QUITO - Two indigenous communities from Ecuador's Amazon region have demanded the Constitutional Court enforce rulings from 2018 and 2019 to protect thousands of hectares (thousands of acres) of tropical jungle from oil and mining projects.

Local courts in Ecuador ruled separately in favor of the A'i Cofan community of Sinangoe, in the country's Sucumbios province, as well as 16 Waorani communities in Pastaza province, arguing they had not received prior consultation concerning extractive projects slated for their territories, even ordering restoration work in affected areas. Delegations from both communities presented a case to Ecuador's Constitutional Court to force the ministry of energy and mines, and the environment ministry, to comply with the rulings.

Bolsonaro calls for rallies to flex muscle on Brazil's bicentennial celebration BRASILIA - Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro is calling supporters to attend street rallies alongside Independence Day military parades on Wednesday.

In the capital Brasilia, security officials are bracing for a crowd of 500,000 people on the central mall, which Bolsonaro will address after overseeing the traditional military parade marking 200 years of Brazil's independence from Portugal. Police have reinforced security along the grassy esplanade to prevent any efforts to advance on the Supreme Court, where they threatened to march a year ago in a demonstration inspired by the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol.

Mexican president says he's changed mind about using army to keep peace MEXICO CITY - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said that he had changed his mind about deploying the armed forces to oversee public security as he defended his plan to give the Army control of the civilian-led National Guard.

When running for office, Lopez Obrador had pledged to return the Army to their barracks, and his unusually frank U-turn came after the lower house of Congress on Saturday passed a fast-tracked bill to give the armed forces control of the National Guard. (Compiled by Steven Grattan and Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Alexandra Hudson and Christopher Cushing)

