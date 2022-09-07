Strengthen booths, focus on winning 50 per cent lost seats: BJP sources on review meeting

By Payal Mehta Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda on Tuesday chaired a meeting with the BJP leaders at the party headquarters in Delhi, sources said.

They said a presentation on the party's roadmap ahead was made by party general secretary B L Santosh. The sources said Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was present at the meeting, told the leaders that the party should focus on winning at least 50 pc of the parliamentary seats it lost in 2019 general elections apart from working on the seats it had won.

The BJP was able to win 30 pc of the seats that were lost in the election before 2019 and now with the Modi government midway through its second term, the graph needs to only grow, Shah is learnt to have said in the meeting Sources said 30 union ministers including Bhupender Yadav, Pralhad Joshi, Giriraj Singh, Mahendra Nath Pandey, Jitendra Singh Ashwini Vaishnaw, L Murugan Darshana, Jardosh Purushottam Rupala, Subhash Sarkar, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Rajeev Chandrasekhar were among those present.

There was also a discussion on strengthening the party organisation and better coordination between the party and the government, the sources said. Party leaders suggested that coordination between party leaders and union ministers should be strengthened for better reach out at the grassroots level.

The BJP has emphasised strengthening booths and party leaders are learnt to have talked about the help it provides in getting feedback from the grassroots. BJP leaders are likely to take feedback from the beneficiaries at the grassroots level, sources said.

They said leaders have been told to have interaction with people from all communities, especially during festivals and community programmes. Sources also said that they were seven to eight ministers who did not finish the Lok Sabha Pravas programme. They have been asked to finish it as soon as possible and give priority to the organisation work, the sources added.

It is understood the party MPs will conduct second phase of the BJP's public reachout programme ahead of the 2024 elections. The BJP has already blown the bugle as far as 2024 Lok Sabha elections are concerned and has identified 144 seats for special focus.

Among the seats on which Lok Sabha Pravas will be undertaken also include some seats on which the victory margin has not been very encouraging for the party and also the seats which have been fought by erstwhile allies of the party. (ANI)

