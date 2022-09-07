Left Menu

Trump ex-adviser Bannon faces state indictment in New York - Washington Post

Steve Bannon, a key associate of former U.S. President Donald Trump, is expected to face a new criminal indictment and surrender to state prosecutors on Thursday, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. A spokeswoman for the Manhattan District Attorney declined to comment on the report.

Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2022 08:22 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 08:22 IST
Bannon's prosecution will likely mirror aspects of the federal case in which Bannon was pardoned, the paper reported. https://wapo.st/3qi9xFg

The state case will be handled in the New York Supreme Court by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, the Washington Post said. A spokeswoman for the Manhattan District Attorney declined to comment on the report.

