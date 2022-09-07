Trump ex-adviser Bannon faces state indictment in New York - Washington Post

Steve Bannon, a key associate of former U.S. President Donald Trump, is expected to face a new criminal indictment and surrender to state prosecutors on Thursday, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. Bannon's prosecution will likely mirror aspects of the federal case in which Bannon was pardoned, the paper reported. https://wapo.st/3qi9xFg

The state case will be handled in the New York Supreme Court by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, the Washington Post said. A spokeswoman for the Manhattan District Attorney declined to comment on the report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)