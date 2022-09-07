K'taka Congress mocks Minister R Ashoka for "sleeping" at flood review meeting

Karnataka Congress on Tuesday mocked Revenue Minister of the state R Ashoka for allegedly "sleeping" at a review meeting on waterlogging in Bengaluru. The official Twitter handle of Karnataka Congress shared a picture of the minister where CM Basavaraj Bommai is seen sitting beside him in the meeting.

"There are many types of drowning! People of the state are drowned in the rain. The minister is asleep! Minister @RAshokaBJP sound asleep during flood review video conference. 'Halal cut' means that he will wake up! It's like saying to the minister that 'he who has no worries sleeps forever even in the market'," tweeted the party. This comes after CM Bommai held a video conference with District Collectors of flood-affected districts to discuss rescue and relief work on Monday.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru is reeling under severe waterlogging due to incessant heavy rains which continued to affect traffic in several areas of the city since Tuesday morning.Locals in Bengaluru continued to bear the brunt of severe waterlogging as water is yet to recede from roads and bylanes after Monday's downpour. Many parts of the state are witnessing flood-like situations due to heavy rains.With Bengaluru reeling under severe waterlogging due to incessant heavy rains, on Monday many IT professionals in India's Silicon Valley resorted to tractors to reach their workplaces.

Yemalur which is close to the HAL Airport has been submerged in water. Many employees of IT companies living in the area on Monday took tractors to reach their offices. Bommai on Tuesday blamed the previous Congress government in the state for the current situation in the city.

Speaking to reporters here, Bommai said, "Karnataka especially Bengaluru has received unprecedented rains. This kind of rain has not come in the last 90 years. All the tanks are full and they are overflowing. There is continuous rain. Even today it is raining." He said, "This happened because of maladministration and totally unplanned administration of the previous Congress government. This is the result of the bad administration of the Congress government. They never thought of maintaining the lakes. They gave permission right, left and centre in the lakes and buffer zone."

The Chief Minister said the administration is working round the clock to tackle the waterlogging problem in the city. He said control rooms have been made to resolve issues. Earlier in July, Karnataka suffered heavy floods due to rains, after which rescue missions and relief work had to be carried out. Chief Minister Bommai also had to seek financial assistance from the Centre. (ANI)

